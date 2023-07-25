Web3 infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the launch of its "Ultra Sound Infrastructure" and plans to introduce a node partner program soon. This program aims to enhance the performance and efficiency of blockchain RPC (Remote Procedure Call) connections in over 30 supported blockchain ecosystems, with backing from Microsoft and Tencent Cloud.

By participating in the node partner program, future node providers can earn a steady revenue stream by offering paid traffic to Ankr's RPC customers. In addition, ANKR tokens play a crucial role in the Ultra Sound Infrastructure program, serving as a payment method for RPC customers to access blockchain data and for new node operator partners.

This development illustrates Ankr's commitment to improving Web3 infrastructure and expanding its ecosystem with the support of major technology companies.

