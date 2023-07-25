The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the appointment of Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy as interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations. Effective immediately, they will be filling the role while Division Director Richard Best is on extended medical leave from the agency. The Division of Examinations is responsible for the oversight of broker-dealers, investment advisers, investment companies, and other regulated entities.
SEC Names Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy Interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations
2023-07-25 15:30
