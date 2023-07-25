According to the Block, decentralized biometric ID protocol Worldcoin has officially launched, allowing users to reserve their share of WLD, the incentives-driven token of the protocol, which will be granted when confirming their identity using a biometric device called the "Orb." Furthermore, Worldcoin plans to accelerate the rollout of these devices in over 35 cities.

Sam Altman Backed Worldcoin Launches Officially

Worldcoin, the decentralized ID and wallet protocol backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has announced its official launch after over three years of development. The company is expanding its services to the public and aiming to engage 2 billion global users.

Worldcoin comprises two components: World ID, a decentralized identity protocol that uses individuals' irises as "proof of personhood" verification through specialized "Orbs," and World App, which allows users to receive incentives in WLD tokens and manage these resources with an internal wallet.

Of the initial 10 billion WLD issuance, 75% will be granted to users, while the remaining 25% will be retained by Tools For Humanity, the team behind Worldcoin, and its investors.

Orb Acceleration

Although users can reserve their WLD tokens, they need to physically prove their humanness by having their irises read by an Orb. Worldcoin aims to accelerate the growth of the protocol by rolling out over 1,500 orbs across more than 35 cities. Over 2 million users have already signed up using World ID, and Worldcoin anticipates adding 40,000 sign-ups weekly.

The rollout will target countries receptive to Worldcoin's proposal. Worldcoin plans to expand its operation in Spain threefold, given the more than 150,000 users registered in the initial testing phases. Brazil and France will witness a more limited rollout. According to Altman, Worldcoin will not be available in the U.S. for now due to a lack of regulatory clarity.

