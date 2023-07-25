According to the Block, crypto firm Rain has received permission from Abu Dhabi's Financial Services Regulatory Authority to operate as a virtual asset brokerage and custody service provider. This allows Rain to offer retail and institutional clients in the UAE a platform to buy, sell, and store virtual assets, along with the ability to on- and off-ramp to the UAE dirham.

This development strengthens Abu Dhabi's digital asset ecosystem and supports the diversification of its thriving economy. Rain had received an in-principle approval for a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market in 2022 and has since positioned itself as "the simplest way to trade crypto across the Middle East."

