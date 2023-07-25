Foresight News reports that, according to Bloomberg News, stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood has named Jordan Dane Sinclair as the new CEO of Robinhood UK. The company plans to introduce brokerage services to individual retail investors in the UK later this year, expanding its global presence and offering its commission-free trading services to a new market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Robinhood UK Names New CEO, Plans to Launch Brokerage Service for UK Individual Retail Investors This Year
2023-07-25 15:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Foresight News reports that, according to Bloomberg News, stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood has named Jordan Dane Sinclair as the new CEO of Robinhood UK. The company plans to introduce brokerage services to individual retail investors in the UK later this year, expanding its global presence and offering its commission-free trading services to a new market.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top