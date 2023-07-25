Foresight News reports that governance platform Snapshot has announced support for the zkSync Era ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) to run their governance without incurring gas fees. Snapshot's integration with zkSync Era will enable DAOs in the ecosystem to conduct their governance processes more efficiently and without the associated costs of traditional blockchain transactions.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Snapshot Adds Support for zkSync Era, Enabling Gas-Free DAO Governance
2023-07-25 15:07
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top