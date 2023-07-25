According to Wu Blockchain, based on l2beat data, in the past 20 days from July 5th, zkSync Era's Total Value Locked (TVL) has experienced a significant drop from $735 million to the current $437 million, marking a 40% decrease. In contrast, Starknet's TVL has seen substantial growth, increasing by 80% from $71 million on July 5 to the present $128 million.
zkSync Era TVL Drops 40%, Starknet TVL Increases 80% in the Past 20 Days
2023-07-25 14:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
