Digital art marketplace Exchange.art, currently operating on Solana, will integrate support for Ethereum starting August 1st. This integration will enable over 80 Ethereum-based artists to sell their work on the platform. With plans to become a hub for digital art, Exchange.art aims to expand beyond Solana by onboarding new creators and collectors. Thus far, the platform has introduced a royalties protection standard and onboarded 16,000 Solana-based artists, helping creators earn a consistent percentage across marketplaces.
Exchange.art to Add Ethereum Support and Grow Multichain Platform
2023-07-25 14:34
