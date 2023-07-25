Digital art marketplace Exchange.art, currently operating on Solana, will integrate support for Ethereum starting August 1st. This integration will enable over 80 Ethereum-based artists to sell their work on the platform. With plans to become a hub for digital art, Exchange.art aims to expand beyond Solana by onboarding new creators and collectors. Thus far, the platform has introduced a royalties protection standard and onboarded 16,000 Solana-based artists, helping creators earn a consistent percentage across marketplaces.