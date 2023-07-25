The OP Stack-based Layer 2 network Public Goods Network (PGN) has announced the official launch of its mainnet. PGN will evaluate and allocate fees based on accumulated data, six months after the network's launch. Gitcoin Grants18, which will run on PGN, begins its donation period from August 15th to August 29th, with applications opening on August 1st.

PGN is a highly composable EVM-compatible Rollup, intending to use most sequencer net income to support the Ethereum ecosystem and other public products. Six months post-mainnet launch, fees will be assessed and distributed based on accumulated impact data, with network alliances collaborating in determining the allocation of sequencer fees. PGN commits to at least two years of experimentation, allowing partners to run DApps on PGN to support public goods funding.

Members of the PGN Governance Alliance, including Protocol Guild, Public Nouns, Clr.fund, Giveth, Hypercerts, Protocol Labs, Octant, Eco, Hedgey, and Gitcoin, will oversee the distribution of sequencer fees, ensuring the growth and sustainability of public product funding funds.

