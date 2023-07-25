According to Odaily Planet Daily News report, zkSync ecosystem's DEX SyncSwap announced that it remains unaffected by the recent EraLend attack, which only impacted USDC deposits on the lending platform. SyncSwap confirmed that all other assets, including the SyncSwapUSDC/ETH liquidity available on EraLend, are safe and untouched. Users who provided liquidity on EraLend are advised to withdraw before the issue is resolved to avoid further complications. No withdrawals are needed from SyncSwap protocol itself.

On July 25, the EraLend team identified a security incident, resulting in the attack on its platform, affecting only USDC. The team has since contained the attack, and the assailants cannot proceed. As a precaution, EraLend suspended all borrowing operations to protect funds while working with cross-chain bridge partners and zkSync to prevent additional asset outflows. EraLend is also collaborating with cybersecurity firms to trace the attack's source.

