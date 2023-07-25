The Avalanche Foundation has announced plans to allocate up to $50 million for purchasing tokenized assets created on its layer-1 blockchain through the Avalanche Vista initiative. The initiative aims to demonstrate the value of tokenization in various sectors, including equity, credit, real estate, and commodities. Tokenization involves creating digital representations of real-world assets on a blockchain, which offers operational efficiency, improved liquidity, and accessibility to new users. Avalanche Foundation believes tokenization will be one of the most significant innovations in the next decade, and the company is dedicated to tokenizing the world's assets.

