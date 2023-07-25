The Avalanche Foundation has announced plans to allocate up to $50 million for purchasing tokenized assets created on its layer-1 blockchain through the Avalanche Vista initiative. The initiative aims to demonstrate the value of tokenization in various sectors, including equity, credit, real estate, and commodities. Tokenization involves creating digital representations of real-world assets on a blockchain, which offers operational efficiency, improved liquidity, and accessibility to new users. Avalanche Foundation believes tokenization will be one of the most significant innovations in the next decade, and the company is dedicated to tokenizing the world's assets.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Avalanche Foundation Sets Aside $50 Million for Tokenized Assets on its Blockchain
2023-07-25 14:26
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
