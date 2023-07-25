The lending protocol EraLend, part of the zkSync ecosystem, experienced a sharp decline in total value locked (TVL) after it was attacked today. DeFiLlama data reveals that the TVL plunged from $18.51 million to $10.75 million, resulting in a single-day drop of $7.76 million. The incident highlights the importance of security measures and risk assessment in the rapidly evolving DeFi se
EraLend's TVL Drops by $7.76 Million Following Attack on zkSync Ecosystem
2023-07-25 14:23
