Binance Research has released its comprehensive half-year report on the state of the cryptocurrency markets, highlighting major developments from H1 2023. Despite the challenging six months characterized by regulatory scrutiny and macroeconomic uncertainty, the crypto markets showed resilience and growth, ending on a positive note.

The report covers significant areas, including layer-1 and layer-2 solutions, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and institutional adoption. In H1 2023, the total crypto market capitalization increased by 47.6% since the start of the year. Bitcoin regained a majority market share, with its dominance rising from 40.4% to 50.5%.

Other key points include Ethereum maintaining its position as the leading layer-1 network, a growing layer-2 sector, a contraction in the stablecoin market, and a steady growth in DeFi since the beginning of 2023. Institutional adoption also made progress, with various traditional financial institutions offering cryptocurrency trading opportunities and central banks exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The full half-year report, available on the Binance Research website, provides in-depth analysis and insights, helping users stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto industry.

