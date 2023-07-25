Binance Margin has announced its decision to delist the CKB/BUSD, CTK/BUSD, ELF/BUSD, FOR/BUSD, PERP/BUSD, SKL/BUSD, and UNFI/BUSD isolated margin pairs effective from 2023-08-03 06:00 UTC. Accordingly, it will suspend borrowing for these pairs starting 2023-07-26 06:00 UTC.

Users must take note that their positions will be closed automatically, settlements will occur, and all pending orders on the affected isolated margin pairs will be canceled at 2023-08-03 06:00 UTC. The pairs will then be delisted from Isolated Margin.

Binance advises users to close their positions and transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before the specified deadline, as they will not be able to update their positions during the delisting process. The company will not be responsible for any potential losses incurred.

