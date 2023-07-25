Binance Academy has taken the next step in promoting global blockchain and cryptocurrency education with the introduction of intermediate-level courses. These free online courses are designed for users who already have a basic understanding of blockchain and want to explore blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 technologies further.

The first of the intermediate-level courses, Blockchain Deep Dive, is now available in English. Over the coming months, Binance Academy plans to launch the remaining five courses, with multiple language options available at a later date.

As the world becomes more interconnected via the internet, Binance Academy's mission to educate about blockchain and cryptocurrency is increasingly important. Its latest course offerings allow users to expand their knowledge and contribute to the ongoing growth of blockchain-based technologies. The availability of intermediate-level courses in multiple languages will help facilitate access to knowledge and skill-building, fostering a more inclusive digital future.