Pendle Finance, a prominent player in the DeFi yield market, has announced the launch of its Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network, dubbed Mantle Network. The introduction of this innovative solution is a significant development in the DeFi space, as it aims to help reduce congestion, scalability challenges, and gas fees on the Ethereum network. Users can expect a more efficient and cost-effective environment to participate in DeFi yield markets through the implementation of the Mantle Network.
2023-07-25 13:20
