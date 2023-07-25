According to CertiKAlert, EraLend (@Era_Lend) has reportedly experienced an exploit on the zkSync platform, with total losses amounting to approximately $3.4 million. The attack appears to be a read-only reentrancy attack. The project's team and security experts are likely investigating the situation and working on a plan to mitigate the damages and address security concerns. Users of EraLend and zkSync are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on further developments.
EraLend Exploit on zkSync, $3.4 Million Loss in Read-Only Reentrancy Attack
2023-07-25 13:30
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
