Web3 game Delabs Games closed a $4.7 million seed round led by Hashed, with participation from The Spartan Group, Planetarium, Polygon Labs and Merit Circle.

The Delabs Games team said it has been developing Web3 games Rumble Racing Star, Space Frontier, and Metabolts since 2021, and that Web2 gamers don't need to know about NFTs, wallets, or cryptocurrencies to play these games. The team is committed to gathering industry veterans to build Web3 games that everyone can play.

Next up, the team will perform the beta phase of the Rumble Racing Star game, Summer Camp, for which registration is now open.