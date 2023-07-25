TL;DR Breakdown

The video game industry, with its ever-expanding reach and enormous economic impact, is experiencing a groundbreaking transformation fueled by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). From major studios in San Francisco to Tokyo and Hong Kong, companies are increasingly embracing AI tools to navigate the challenges posed by escalating costs and stagnating prices. In the past three to four months, the AI impact on the gaming sector has been nothing short of revolutionary, potentially outshining the changes seen in the past three to four decades. This transformative shift offers an opportunity for a radical overhaul of the industry’s business model, presenting a mix of challenges and opportunities for stakeholders from major corporations to small studios.

AI empowers smaller gaming studios

As the gaming industry braces for the AI wave, smaller studios are finding new pathways to success and creativity. Companies like Gala Sports, a Hong Kong-listed entity, have shifted their focus towards AI-centric research, acknowledging the significance of the technological revolution. They have compelled department heads to delve into machine learning while incentivizing employees with bounties of up to US$7,000 for groundbreaking AI ideas. According to statements made by Gala Technology’s Chief Executive Officer, Jia Xiaodong, there is a prevailing sentiment within the industry, where they feel a sense of imminent elimination every week due to the impact of AI. Xiaodong further highlighted that the changes brought about by AI in the past three to four months could be as dramatic as the transformations witnessed over the past three to four decades.

AI’s role in graphics creation is of particular significance. Preferred Networks, a Japanese AI start-up, collaborated with an anime creator named Crypko to generate character illustrations that previously cost upwards of ¥100,000 (US$720) each. Thanks to AI-driven processes, artists can now access these illustrations for a fraction of the cost, accelerating production timelines and fostering creativity. Similarly, AI Works, a new company led by industry veteran Yuta Hanazawa, utilizes AI-generated art for various projects, halving production expenses and opening up avenues for innovative game development. As a result, smaller studios find themselves liberated from the constraints of resource-intensive graphic production, empowering them to explore unique and imaginative concepts.

Industry-wide job transformations and prospects

While AI’s integration sparks creative innovation and efficiency, it also foretells significant changes in job landscapes across the gaming industry. Some major Japanese studios are bracing for a future where half of their current programmers and designers might be rendered unnecessary within the next five years. The implementation of AI automation might ultimately lead to the disappearance of job categories such as quality control, debugging, customer support, and translation, causing concerns among industry insiders.

AI’s ability to generate entire game content, as demonstrated by Tokyo-based Morikatron’s murder mystery simulator, Red Ram, poses challenges for aspiring voice actors and content creators. Tsubasa Himeno, a prominent voice actor, perceives AI as a potential threat to the opportunities available for young talent in the industry.

Despite the concerns surrounding job displacement, some view AI as a catalyst for democratizing game development. Creators like Jiro Ishii anticipate a future where anyone can develop their own games, leveling the playing field and potentially challenging the traditional “freemium” model adopted by many gaming giants.

AI impact in reshapes the video games industry

The AI-driven transformation of the video game industry is well underway, rewriting the rules and opening new vistas of possibilities. Smaller studios have found their footing and embraced AI’s potential for creative expression, while major players are restructuring their strategies to remain competitive. However, the advent of AI also brings forth uncertainties, particularly with regard to job security and the future dynamics of the gaming workforce. As the industry navigates this era of change, one thing remains certain: artificial intelligence is reshaping the US$200 billion video games industry, promising a future that is equal parts promising and challenging.