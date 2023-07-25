Binance OTC has expanded access to its Algo Orders feature, initially launched on the VIP Portal, to all users on the OTC Trading Platform of the Binance website. With this update, users can now directly place Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) and Percent of Volume (POV) Algo Orders on the platform, enhancing their trading experience and strategies.
Binance OTC Expands Algo Orders Access for All Users
2023-07-25 09:53
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
