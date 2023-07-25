The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,862 and $29,753 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,210, down by -1.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KNC, AMP, and ACA, up by 19%, 11%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Federal Regulators Are Needed for Crypto Oversight: U.S. Accountability Office
Early LUNC Developer Claims Protocol Manipulated by Single Actor, Says Development is Limited
Bitcoin Drops to $29K As WSJ Ratchets Up Binance Issues, China Warns of Tortuous Recovery
Market movers:
ETH: $1856.39 (-0.71%)
BNB: $238.3 (-1.33%)
XRP: $0.6918 (-3.58%)
DOGE: $0.07705 (+2.43%)
ADA: $0.3055 (-2.68%)
SOL: $23.29 (-5.02%)
TRX: $0.08026 (-1.73%)
MATIC: $0.7238 (-2.45%)
LTC: $89.48 (-2.91%)
DOT: $5.214 (-2.05%)
Top gainers on Binance: