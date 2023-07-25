IN BRIEF

Bored Ape Yacht Club launches “Made by Apes,” a platform where BAYC and MAYC owners can request logos for projects that include their ape NFTs. The initiative is the first-of-its-kind on-chain licensing for a club of builders. It allows individuals to use a “Made by Apes” logo with unique license numbers recorded on-chain.

Starting July 25, BAYC holders can register their products or businesses with this license on the Made by Apes platform. Notably, the initiative not only gives individuals the possibility to license their products on chain, but also functions as a unifying mark that verifies and distinguishes genuine products made by Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club holders.

According to the official announcement, the company aims to build a tool that meets the needs of the whole community across categories and uses. Within the two years since the BAYC collection’s launch, holders have established numerous businesses and launched various products with the Bored Ape Yacht Club IP. Among these are Ape Beverages, Bored Media Group, and Bored Brewing Co.

“This community is nothing short of remarkable, and the club wouldn’t be what it is without this powerful network of builders,” states the post on BAYC’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

In order to pressure test the new program, BAYC collaborated with several community brands that had launched themed products. The tool was built in partnership with an innovator in on-chain licensing, SaaSy Labs.

Members of Made by Apes can now request licenses for their themed businesses and products on a dedicated website. In the near future, it will also feature “The Bodega,” a directory displaying all active Made by Ape licenses.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is originally a collection of 10,000 Ethereum-based non-fungible token artworks. Created by Yuga Labs, the collection went live in April 2021. It quickly gained collectors’ attention thanks to the marketing strategies in which celebrities were involved, including Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, and Madonna.