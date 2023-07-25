A major setback occurred on June 19 when Kwon was found guilty of attempting to leave Montenegro using a forged Costa Rican passport.

Terraform Labs, led by its new interim CEO, Chris Amani, is grappling with significant challenges caused by persistent accusations against former CEO Do Kwon.

Amani highlighted these obstacles during a recent Terra Community Talk on July 20, where he discussed the future challenges for the company.

He expressed concern that the frequent allegations against Kwon, who is currently detained in Montenegro and potentially facing extradition to South Korea or the United States, have disrupted the progress Terra was making.

A major setback occurred on June 19 when Kwon was found guilty of attempting to leave Montenegro using a forged Costa Rican passport.

This led to a four-month prison sentence for Kwon, despite his claim of not being aware of the passport’s forgery.

Amani sympathized with Kwon’s situation and hoped for his name to be cleared so that he could return and contribute to Terra’s projects once again.

Despite the difficulties, Terra is continuing to work on approximately nine projects in various stages of development, set to be released in the coming months.

Amani asserted that these developments would focus on bolstering the utility of Terra’s native token, Terra LUNA.

Amani acknowledged that the cryptocurrency industry is currently facing challenges, and Terra’s rebuilding process would not be easy.

The scarcity of liquidity is one of the hurdles, as decentralized finance applications are competing with attractive risk-free returns.

Additionally, Terra faces competition from other layer 1 blockchain projects, with some boasting substantial treasuries that can lure developers with high salaries.

Despite the controversies surrounding the company, Amani revealed that a considerable number of employees have chosen to remain with Terra.

This loyalty indicates a commitment to weathering the storm and continuing the company’s mission.

In conclusion, Terraform Labs, under the leadership of interim CEO Chris Amani, is facing significant obstacles due to accusations against the former CEO Do Kwon.

However, the company is pushing forward with multiple projects in the pipeline to enhance the utility of its native token, Terra LUNA. While challenges persist in the crypto industry,

Terra remains committed to its vision, with dedicated team members determined to overcome the hurdles ahead.