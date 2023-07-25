Apple Store has discovered a phishing program that mimics legitimate applications, stealing user accounts and passwords.

Attackers manipulate 2FA trust numbers, granting unauthorized access to user accounts and bypassing Apple’s 2FA security.

Cryptocurrency users who back up wallets through iCloud are cautioned to remain vigilant as their assets may be at risk of loss.

In a recent development, Apple Store has issued a warning regarding a dangerous phishing program that poses a significant risk to cryptocurrency users. The malicious program cunningly imitates normal applications, tricking users into revealing their login credentials and passwords. This security breach enables attackers to gain unauthorized access to accounts and manipulate 2FA trust numbers, bypassing Apple’s two-factor authentication (2FA) measures.

Slowmist, a leading security research firm, was among the first to raise the alarm about this phishing attack targeting Apple Store users. As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, cybercriminals are adapting their tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in various platforms, including mobile applications.

Once the attackers gain access to user accounts, they can manipulate the 2FA trust number by adding their own contact information. This ploy grants them control over account permissions, allowing them to bypass Apple’s 2FA security protocols. The consequences of such unauthorized access can be severe, particularly for cryptocurrency users who store their wallets through iCloud.

Cryptocurrency users must be especially vigilant and take additional precautions to safeguard their digital assets. Storing wallets on iCloud may expose them to the risk of asset loss if attackers compromise the iCloud backup. Therefore, it is crucial for users to implement additional security measures to protect their funds.

To mitigate the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks, users should adopt best security practices, such as using strong and unique passwords for each application or platform. Enabling 2FA on the cryptocurrency wallet itself can also add an extra layer of protection. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading applications from unverified sources to minimize the risk of exposure to phishing attempts.

Furthermore, cryptocurrency holders should regularly review their account activities and monitor for any unusual transactions or unauthorized access attempts. Staying informed about the latest security threats and adopting secure practices can help users maintain the integrity of their digital assets.

In conclusion, the discovery of a phishing program imitating legitimate applications serves as a warning to cryptocurrency users to remain vigilant against cyber threats. With attackers continuously evolving their techniques, users must take proactive steps to safeguard their assets and protect themselves from phishing attacks. Implementing robust security measures and exercising caution while using mobile applications are vital to maintaining the security of digital wallets and preserving the value of cryptocurrencies.

The post Apple Store Warns of Phishing Program Targeting Cryptocurrency Users appeared first on Crypto News Land.