According to Bitcoin News, Twitter has successfully acquired money transmitter licenses from Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, and New Hampshire. These licenses will allow the social media platform to facilitate money transfers and expand its financial services within these states. This move indicates Twitter's growing interest in offering financial services and engaging in the digital payments space.
Twitter Obtains Money Transmitter Licenses from Four US States
2023-07-24 17:45
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
