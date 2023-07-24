Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Worldcoin has issued a new NFT on the Zora platform to commemorate its token launch. The official statement mentions that minting the NFT is currently free, but users are required to cover gas costs. This NFT issuance is available for a limited time, with the minting process set to stop after approximately 6 days and 14 hours.
Worldcoin Releases Commemorative NFT for Today's Token Launch
2023-07-24 16:34
