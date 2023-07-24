As monitored by Lookonchain, a whale address deposited 467,825 UNI ($2.7 million) to Binance two hours ago and withdrew 2.7 million USDT at a price of around $5.77. On June 26, the same whale had bought 467,825 UNI ($2.57 million) from Binance at an average price of $5.49, making a profit of approximately $133,000.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Whale Address Sells Nearly 470,000 UNI on Binance, Profits $133,000
2023-07-24 16:07
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
