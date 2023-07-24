As monitored by Lookonchain, a whale address deposited 467,825 UNI ($2.7 million) to Binance two hours ago and withdrew 2.7 million USDT at a price of around $5.77. On June 26, the same whale had bought 467,825 UNI ($2.57 million) from Binance at an average price of $5.49, making a profit of approximately $133,000.