Analytics firm Glassnode reported in its latest weekly newsletter that Bitcoin whales' share of exchange inflows has reached a one-year high, accounting for more than 40% of inflows. Over the past five years, the net flow of Bitcoin whales to exchanges has typically fluctuated between ±5,000 BTC per day. However, whale inflows remained consistently high throughout June and July this year, ranging from 4,000 to 6,500 BTC per day.