Analytics firm Glassnode reported in its latest weekly newsletter that Bitcoin whales' share of exchange inflows has reached a one-year high, accounting for more than 40% of inflows. Over the past five years, the net flow of Bitcoin whales to exchanges has typically fluctuated between ±5,000 BTC per day. However, whale inflows remained consistently high throughout June and July this year, ranging from 4,000 to 6,500 BTC per day.
Bitcoin Whales' Share of Exchange Inflows Reaches One-Year High, Exceeding 40%
2023-07-24 16:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
