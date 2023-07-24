As per data from Dune Analytics, the NFT lending platform Blend, operating under the NFT aggregation trading market Blur, has seen its total active loans exceed 10,000 ETH. At the time of writing, this equates to 10,802 ETH (approximately $20 million at current prices), with 3,008 active loans in place. Furthermore, the Blend platform has accepted around 130,000 loan transactions, with the total loan amount surpassing $150 million.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Blend's Total Active Loans on NFT Lending Platform Surpass 10,000 ETH
2023-07-24 16:00
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
