According to Odaily Planet Daily News, in a recent letter to the presiding judge, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)'s legal team strongly refuted accusations of tampering with witnesses' identities in criminal fraud cases. The lawyers maintain that SBF's interactions with a Times reporter went beyond the alleged destruction of witness identities. They admitted that SBF contacted the New York Times reporter and shared certain personal documents but claimed that he did not break any protective order, bail conditions, or rules governing his conduct in the case (Coin Edition).

In earlier news on July 21, U.S. prosecutors accused SBF of releasing private documents belonging to ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison to the media to undermine her witness identity. Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO, pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to the FTX collapse and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case against SBF. The prosecution has requested the judge to limit out-of-court comments by parties and witnesses that could affect a fair trial by an impartial jury.

Reportedly, Ellison documented a cash deficit of over $10 billion in FTX in the eight months before its collapse.

