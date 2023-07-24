In an interesting development, investors have demonstrated increased confidence in the outlook for XRP. Over the past eleven weeks, inflows have totaled $6.8 million, amounting to 8% of Assets under Management (AuM). This accumulation highlights optimism in the market surrounding XRP's future performance.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Investor Confidence in XRP Grows with $6.8 Million Inflows Over Eleven Weeks
2023-07-24 15:51
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
In an interesting development, investors have demonstrated increased confidence in the outlook for XRP. Over the past eleven weeks, inflows have totaled $6.8 million, amounting to 8% of Assets under Management (AuM). This accumulation highlights optimism in the market surrounding XRP's future performance.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top