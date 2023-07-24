Greekslive reports that the Dvol volatility index for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) has fallen to 37%, marking the lowest level since the index launched two years ago. The current implied volatility (IV) level has reached an all-time low in the crypto market due to the ongoing slow market performance.

Today's rapid drop to a short-term new low of $29,000 was insufficient to affect the IV level. Low-liquidity markets frequently experience sharp rises and falls, as evidenced by today's doomsday option price increasing by seven times. Such situations are likely to become more common in the future market.

