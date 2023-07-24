According to a report by CoinGape, report, Tobias Andersen, an early developer of Terra Classic (LUNC), has stated that the LUNC price is more likely to go to zero than rise to $1. He believes that a single participant, backed by industry giants such as KuCoin, is manipulating and destroying the protocol. Andersen's opinion is based on his observation that despite significant efforts, LUNC's growth potential remains limited.

Although Andersen is no longer an active contributor to LUNC, he suggests that establishing an entirely new blockchain would be a better option for the community at this point (Coin Gape).

