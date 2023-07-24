Binance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has successfully completed the IT Generation Program, a tech education initiative that granted full scholarships, totaling $1 million USDT, to 2,000 Ukrainians from diverse age groups and backgrounds. The scholarships were supported by a donation from Binance Charity and aimed to empower recipients during challenging times.

The transformative tech education project is part of the Binance Scholar Program, utilizing Binance Pay to enable seamless fund transfers to partnering education providers. With the IT Generation Program now complete, the positive impact of this partnership on the Ukrainian community is evident, showcased by the significant opportunities created for scholarship recipients in the technology sector.

