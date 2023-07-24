MakerDAO has announced via a tweet that the DAI lending volume of its DeFi lending platform, Spark Protocol, has achieved a record high of 14.44 million. This milestone demonstrates the growing popularity and success of the Spark Protocol within the DeFi lending space.
