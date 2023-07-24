According to DefiLlama data, Ethereum currently has an on-chain lending and liquidation quota of approximately $55 million near the $1,718 price range. Ouyi OKX market data shows that Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $1,838.99 USDT, experiencing a 24-hour decline of 1.81%. This information highlights market fluctuations and potential liquidation events for Ethereum investors and traders.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum Faces On-Chain Lending and Liquidation Quota of About $55 Million Near $1,718
2023-07-24 15:21
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
