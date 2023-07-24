Cryptocurrency payment service provider Alchemy Pay has announced its integration of Web3 Domain Services powered by SPACE ID. This development allows users to utilize personalized domain names when buying cryptocurrencies with local fiat currency via Alchemy Pay's portal service. Acquired digital currencies will be sent to wallet addresses ending in .bnb and .arb, linked to the SPACE ID domain. Furthermore, Alchemy Pay has become an eligible partner in the SPACE ID funding program, reflecting the continued growth and development of the company.

