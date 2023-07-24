According to a report published by Decrypt, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to $29,147, its lowest point since June 21, as uncertainty looms ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy rate decision this week. The Fed has implemented its fastest rate hike policies in decades, raising benchmark borrowing rates in an attempt to slow down inflation. Rate hikes can also impact the rise of stocks and cryptocurrencies.

In June, annual inflation decreased to 3%, reinforcing market hopes that the Fed would ease its hawkish stance. However, the central bank suggested it may need two more rate hikes this year to tackle inflation. The CME FedWatch Tool reports a 99.8% probability that the Fed will announce a 25-basis-point hike in this week's meeting.

Any increase in hawkishness could prompt a significant market sell-off due to recession fears. Conversely, if the Fed indicates this rate hike as the last for this cycle, markets may receive the green light to move upwards. Bitcoin's trading volumes have also decreased significantly during this period, reflecting market uncertainty.