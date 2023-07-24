Aevo, a derivative trading platform operated by Ribbon Finance, a provider of on-chain structured products, has announced the launch of WLD perpetual contracts. This new offering strengthens Aevo's position in the digital asset derivatives market and provides traders with more opportunities to gain exposure to various cryptocurrency assets through perpetual contracts.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Derivatives Trading Platform Aevo Launches WLD Perpetual Contracts
2023-07-24 14:57
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top