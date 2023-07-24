According to Bitcoin News, the Chairman of the US House Financial Services Committee has announced that a markup of legislation aimed at providing regulatory clarity for the digital asset ecosystem will take place on July 26. This discussion will cover various aspects, including cryptocurrencies, blockchain development, and stablecoin payments, marking a crucial step towards fostering a clear regulatory framework for the digital asset industry in the United States.
