According to Blockworks, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hinted at appealing the recent legal victory by Ripple concerning XRP sales on secondary markets. On July 13, US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple did not breach securities laws when offering XRP on secondary markets, but violated SEC regulations when directly selling the token to institutional investors.

In documents related to an ongoing case against Terraform Labs, the SEC argued that the secondary market ruling was "wrongly decided" and urged the court not to adhere to that judgment. The agency plans to consider various avenues for further review.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, however, suggested that new legislation, rather than more regulation through enforcement, is needed to establish clear rules and protect retail investors in the cryptocurrency sector.

