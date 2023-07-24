A Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) member has officially invited virtual asset trading operators, including Coinbase, to explore setting up official trading platforms and further development plans in Hong Kong. This move signals potential growth and increased adoption for digital assets in the region.
Hong Kong LegCo Member Invites Coinbase and Other Virtual Asset Trading Operators for Expansion
2023-07-24 11:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
