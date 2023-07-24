Korea's leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform KLAYswap has integrated with the multi-chain BitKeep Wallet, allowing users to connect to KLAYswap through the BitKeep Wallet browser extension. This integration offers a seamless experience for on-chain activities like token swaps, staking, liquidity mining, and more.

Previously, BitKeep Swap had introduced DEX aggregation for KLAYswap to provide liquidity and trading accessibility on the Klaytn chain. BitKeep Wallet, which supports over 90 public chains, features a comprehensive product suite, including wallet functions, Swap feature, NFT marketplace, DApp browser, and Launchpad.

BitKeep Swap, their integrated on-chain aggregation trading platform, covers more than 20 public chains and enables cross-chain trading between 17 chains. It offers flash swaps, limit orders, and other trading modes. Moreover, the innovative "Instant Gas" service allows users to complete swap transactions without paying for gas in the native token, ensuring a smooth and convenient trading experience for all.

