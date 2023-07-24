The Worldcoin Protocol has announced its highly anticipated WLD token launch on the Optimism Mainnet, marking a significant milestone for the project. In addition to the launch, the Worldcoin Foundation is expanding its World ID system and World App to over 80 countries, with plans to reach 120. The project also aims to deploy around 1,500 Worldcoin Orbs globally by year's end.

Currently, Worldcoin Orbs are located in cities such as Berlin, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tokyo. Developed by Tools for Humanity, Orbs are open-sourced, providing transparency and encouraging others to create their own Orbs supported by the protocol.

