Binance has recently announced the addition of WorldCoin (WLD) to its Convert platform. Effective immediately, users can trade WLD against BTC, USDT, and other supported tokens using the Binance Convert feature without incurring any fees.

This move offers traders increased flexibility and the opportunity to capitalize on market movements related to WLD. The seamless trading experience provided by Binance Convert now extends to users wishing to explore and engage in transactions involving WLD trading pairs.

