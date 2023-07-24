According to DL News, A fake Chinese version of Uniswap claimed to be hacked and reportedly suffered significant losses. However, the alleged hack did not deter them from continuing to promote the project the very next day, sharing videos from recent events.

It is important for investors and users to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any project they engage with. Be vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams, fake projects, or hacks within the cryptocurrency space, and always check for legitimate and trustworthy sources before investing. Remember, if something seems too good to be true or looks suspicious, it's crucial to do proper research before getting involved.

