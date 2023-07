As Twitter was rebranded to X on July 24, Elon Musk has surprised the crypto community by adding Dogecoin (DOGE) symbol to his bio.

The change came as Twitter’s iconic logo, a blue bird, changed to X on early July 24.

Moreover, there are speculations that new Twitter rules will allow selling and buying DOGE and other crypto.

The move has already impacted the Dogecoin price. It gained over 4% in just a few minutes.