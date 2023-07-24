According to Decrypt , Several major crypto exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Huobi, OKX, and Gate, have quickly moved to list the newly launched WorldCoin token (WLD). Binance, the industry's largest exchange by volume, has "tentatively" slated trading to begin today at 5 am EST.

Worldcoin beta participants who received WLD tokens can deposit them on Binance, which enabled this feature earlier today. Additionally, Binance plans to support leveraged trading on WLD through its isolated margin feature. WLD has already started trading on ByBit two hours ahead of Binance's scheduled launch at $0.3 per coin, surging to highs of $2.79 within fifteen minutes before settling at $2.42.

CoinGecko data reveals a total token supply of 10 billion tokens, equating to a fully diluted value of $25.6 billion at current prices. The token is issued on Ethereum and the popular layer-2 scaling solution Optimism.

Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is a decentralized identity and payment protocol using eye-based biometric authentication. Beta users of the World App received WLD tokens after biometric verification through the project's "orb" machines, creating a World ID on the app.

OKX has also initiated WLD deposits and intends to start trading soon. The exchange stated in a press release that spot trading will commence "once the WLD token deposit meets our requirements." Huobi and Gate are trading the tokens as well.



