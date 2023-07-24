According to Bitcoin News, Bitcoin's volatility has reached a yearly low just as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting approaches. Market participants are likely awaiting policy updates and economic projections from the FOMC, which could impact various financial markets, including cryptocurrencies. The decreased volatility may be a sign of caution and anticipation surrounding the potential implications of the forthcoming FOMC decisions. It's essential for traders to stay informed about global financial events and the possible effects on the cryptocurrency market.



