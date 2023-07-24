Buterin said the significance of proof of personhood, stating that its absence could make decentralized governance vulnerable to manipulation by "wealthy actors and hostile governments."

To address these concerns, many applications today rely on government-backed identity systems like credit cards and passports. However, Buterin acknowledges that these systems sacrifice privacy and can be easily exploited by governments themselves. He lists four major risks associated with such systems: privacy breaches, limited accessibility, potential centralization, and security vulnerabilities.

Discussing the privacy aspect, Buterin said, “Potentially, iris scans might reveal more information.” He highlights concerns regarding accessibility, stating, “World IDs are not going to be reliably accessible unless there are so many Orbs that anyone in the world can easily get to one.”

Why It Matters: In terms of security, he points out various vulnerabilities, saying, “Users’ phones could be hacked, users could be coerced into scanning their irises while showing a public key that belongs to someone else, and there is the possibility of 3D-printing ‘fake people’ that can pass the iris scan and get World IDs.”

Buterin noted that there is no perfect form of proof of personhood, and instead suggests that a combination of different approaches may be the most effective solution.

“The most obvious, and greatest, potential privacy leak that any proof-of-personhood system has is linking each action that a person takes to a real-world identity. This data leak is very large, arguably unacceptable large, but fortunately, it is easy to solve with zero knowledge-proof technology," he added.

